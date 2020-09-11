Petition created to end Daylight Saving Time

People from all over the United States have now signed on to a petition hoping to put an end to Daylight Saving Time.

It all started when proposed legislation at the national level stalled in Congress and unification for a year-round calendar with consistency seems to be falling by the wayside.

In the last few days, the petition on change.org has garnered more than 194,000 signatures and rising.

The goal is to get Congress to listen and revoke the Spring Forward/Fall Back time changes.

Mulitple health risks have been cited during the time changes: car accidents, heart attacks and workplace injuries increase.

