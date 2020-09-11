Petition created to end Daylight Saving Time

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People from all over the United States have now signed on to a petition hoping to put an end to Daylight Saving Time.

It all started when proposed legislation at the national level stalled in Congress and unification for a year-round calendar with consistency seems to be falling by the wayside.

In the last few days, the petition on change.org has garnered more than 194,000 signatures and rising.

The goal is to get Congress to listen and revoke the Spring Forward/Fall Back time changes.

Mulitple health risks have been cited during the time changes: car accidents, heart attacks and workplace injuries increase.

To view the petition, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Williston Approves Drone Program

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Volunteers Needed

COVID-19 Dashboard

Donation Drive

Halls Apartments Donation

New Program

Jurassic World

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/10

Thursday's Forecast: sunny & warmer

NDC SEP10

Dr. Wynne on Clinical Trials

Pre-trial Services

Standing Rock Push to Vote

Brock Pierce Visits

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss