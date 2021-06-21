Petition to stop Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip nears 40,000 signatures

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A petition is calling to stop Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth when he goes to space with his aerospace company Blue Origin in July.

“Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” the person who started the petition on Change.org said.

The petition has been up for a week and currently has nearly 40,000 signatures.

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity,” Bezos said in a video announcement.

He said he has been wanting to go to space since he was 5 years old, and he will be going with his brother Mark Bezos.

“I was just awestruck, ” his brother said after Bezos invited him to join.

Bezos’ full Instagram caption read:

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter“

Bezos is taking the journey on July 20 just a couple of weeks after he plans to step down as Amazon CEO.