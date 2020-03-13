Police officer serving warrant is killed; fugitive arrested

National News
Posted: / Updated:

A woman cries after the body of SWAT Cpl. James O’Connor was brought to a hearse at the emergency room entrance at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia on Friday, March 13, 2020. O’Çonnor was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the city’s Frankford section. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home, and several people were arrested, including the subject of the warrant, officials said.

Cpl. James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the city’s Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home, and two people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two wounded people were stable, authorities said. Authorities said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Their names were not released.

Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, a 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said. Elliott was not among those injured, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Krasner’s spokeswoman, Jane Roh, said more than one person inside the house had a gun. More charges were expected Friday as investigators determine “which bullet came from which person,” she said.

“Elliott is currently in custody. We expect to bring charges for the March 2019 murder and additional charges following today’s incident shortly,” Krasner said in a statement.

O’Connor, a married father of two including a son who also serves on the force, had been a police officer for 23 years and was with the SWAT unit for 15 years. His daughter serves in the U.S. Air Force.

“There’s not a word that you can put on the level of emotion that’s being felt right now,” Outlaw said during a news conference outside the hospital. “As expected, it’s a whirlwind of emotions. These are people that leave their families, their loved ones, during holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, to protect complete strangers and to do work that’s a calling. These people are led to serve.”

Elliott had been paroled in 2018 after serving about a year on a felony gun possession charge, court records show. He was later charged with violating probation.

In April 2019, a month after the fatal robbery, a bench warrant was issued. According to Roh, it took police some time to locate him before Friday’s attempt to arrest him on the warrant.

A message left seeking comment from the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which represented him, was not immediately returned.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “grief-stricken” and ordered city flags flown at half-staff in O’Connor’s honor.

“Today, like every day, he demonstrated the ultimate form of heroism: putting out his uniform, leaving his family and carrying out his sworn duty to protect the residents of this city,” Kenney said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Alexis Thompson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexis Thompson"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge