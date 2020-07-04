Phoenix to change ‘Robert E. Lee,’ ‘Squaw Peak’ street names

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Phoenix officials are set to begin the process of changing the names of two streets, voting to rename Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street, shown here on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix officials are set to begin the process of changing the names of two streets — one seen as demeaning to indigenous Native American women and the other glorifying the Confederacy.

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously this week to rename Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street. In a letter to the city manager last month, Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Thelda Williams wrote squaw is a “demeaning and degrading word.” Meanwhile, Lee represents historical institutions of racism and slavery, they said.

Patti Hibbeler, CEO of the Phoenix Indian Center, said “the s-word” is long overdue for removal.

“The s-word continues to be one that is highly derogatory and of the sexual nature to American Indian women, and one that continues to be used as a negative tool, as a weapon, to make us feel less than human,” Hibbeler said.

The initiative to rename Squaw Peak Drive has been an ongoing issue for years. Some residents opposed the change, saying they would have to change addresses on letterhead, bills and other important documents. But in 2017, the council approved a measure that would give the city the right to re-name derogatory street names without residents’ consent.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio, who voted against the 2017 policy, said he doesn’t oppose these street name changes, but the city should cover fees for residents affected.

“I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault in that neighborhood or on that street that this has happened to them,” DiCiccio said. “And I don’t think it’s fair for the city to be asking them to pay for any changes or anything else like that.”

The city Planning and Development Department will now gather comment from the U.S. Postal Service and city departments like street transportation, police and fire. The department must also mail an official first notice to affected residents and property owners in the next three weeks.

There will be at least four virtual public comment meetings, two related to each street. The official move to change could get on the council’s agenda as early as October.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4"

Spotlighting small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spotlighting small businesses"

Missing person in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing person in Minot"

Cloverdale Foods quality issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloverdale Foods quality issue"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Mandan Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Market"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

ScratchWerkes

Thumbnail for the video titled "ScratchWerkes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss