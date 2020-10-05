Phone battery drained? New iOS14 causing issues for iPhone users

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A customer uses an iPhone 6 smartphone to take a photo of a model of the Apple Watch during the device presentation at the Apple Store in Lyon, central-eastern France, on April 10, 2015. Tech fans got their first look on April 10 at the Apple Watch, with would-be early buyers queuing for a “trial fitting”. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE MERLE (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE MERLE/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Apple has acknowledged a series of problems related to its new operating system that affects battery life and data for certain apps on both iPhones and Apple Watches.

In an Apple Support post that outlines the issues related to iOS 14 and watchOS 7, the company provides some fixes but notes users may need to “erase all content and settings from your iPhone.” 

Here are the issues Apple says you should watch for if you’ve already updated your iPhone or Apple Watch:

  • Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.
  • Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.
  • The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.
  • The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.
  • The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.
  • The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.
  • Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Before clearing out the content of your phone to fix any of these issues, Apple suggests users unpair the Apple Watch and the iPhone and create an iCloud backup after verifying settings. If those steps don’t do the trick, that’s when Apple suggests users erase all content and settings from their iPhone.

You can get more information about the problems and fixes from Apple Support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss