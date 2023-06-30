DENVER (KDVR) — Hail pummeled Coors Field on Thursday as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the Denver metro area.

The storm hit late in the afternoon, also bringing a heavy downpour that flooded roadways, including nearby Interstate 25 during rush-hour traffic.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, front, dives onto a hail-covered tarpaulin after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. Injured Rockies pitcher German Marquez, back, walks away. The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to the field after a storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Heavy rain packing high winds and large hail sweeps over Coors Field in Denver on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Clubhouse attendant Casey Williams, back right, uses a bucket to clear a mixture of water and hail from in front of the home dugout doors to the clubhouse after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A service worker moves along the main concourse of Coors Field as the baseball diamond is obscured by heavy rain with high winds and large hail as a summer storm sweeps over downtown Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A thick cover of hail collects in the seats behind home plate after heavy rain with high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A mixture of water and hail covers the outfield after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A clubhouse worker struggles to guide rain and hail into a drain inside the visitor’s clubhouse after heavy rain with high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field before the Colorado Rockies hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Water and hail flood the entrance to the visitor’s dougout as a cloubhouse attendant tries to clean up the mess left after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hail fills the walkway to the diamond of Coors Field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over the stadium Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A mixture of rain and hail covers the outfield after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Clubhouse employee Casey Williams uses a bucket to bail water and hail after it collected at the doors of the home dugout from a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Clubhouse attendant Csey Williams uses a bucket to bail a mixture of water and hail out from in front of the clubhouse doors of the home dugout after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Clubhouse attendant Casey Williams uses a bucket to bail out a mixture of water and hail blocking the dugout doors to the home clubhouse after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A tarpaulin and the outfield are covered by hail after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fans seek shelter in the enclave to the gates of Coors Field as heavy rain packing high winds and large hail sweeps over downtown Denver on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hail accumulates on the bottom of a windshield of a car after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Thick hail covered the field and seats. Coors Field workers were filling buckets with the mixture of water and hail that blocked the dugout doors to the home clubhouse.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz even decided to take a dive into the small hail on the field.

The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6 p.m., but the game was delayed 1 hour and 50 minutes while the grounds crew cleared and dried the field. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 14-3.