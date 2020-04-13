PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage in the Southern US

by: Landon Wexler

Bankhead Hwy, Bagley, Ala. (CBS 42)

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.

CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.

  • Walker, Jefferson County Line
  • Limstone Springs
  • Moulton
  • Trees down in Pinson.
  • Trees down in Walker County, Ala. Courtesy Kelly Stanton.
  • Official directing traffic amid storm. Walker, Jefferson County Line, Ala.
  • Car thrown into trees in Walker County, Ala. Courtesy Kelly Stanton
  • Flooding in Sumiton, Ala. Courtesy Isaac Robinson.
  • A tree fell on a Northport, Ala. home. Courtesy Wendy Evans.
  • Play structure destroyed after tornado hit. Blount County, Ala.
  • Tree down on Bankhead Highway in Bagley, Ala.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

