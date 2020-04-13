CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- Dying alone: Coronavirus keeps family from loved ones at the end
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage in the Southern US
- Nursing home deaths soar past 3,600 in alarming surge due to COVID-19
- IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
- Small study finds coronavirus travels on shoes, may linger in the air up to 13 feet from patients