SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour has caused extensive damage across South Dakota.

Emery, SD Bridget Bennett

Wind damaged water tower near Brandon Photo by Zach Auch

Lennox Photo by Katie Deneui

Photo by Andrew Davies

The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark.

Photo taken in Brookings by Taylor Porter-Ramotar

Full grown tree lands on pickup in Dell Rapids. Grant Sweeter

Semi overturned in Hartford

Colman exit Adam Martin

Window damage at Coffee Cup in Hartford Kelli Volk

Tea exit Photo by Staci Ekeren

Harrisburg Photo Kathy Blomker

Crows Nest at Dells Rapids football field. Grant Sweeter

Storm damage in Brandon Heidi Lynn

Storm damage in Brandon Heidi Lynn

This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren.

Nolan Hansen Elevate Drone Services, LLC Watertown, SD

