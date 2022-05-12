SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour has caused extensive damage across South Dakota.
Overturned semi blocking I-90 eastbound near Hartford. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/2sxnD3KQIy— Kelli Volk (@KELOKelliVolk) May 12, 2022
The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark.
This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren.
Check the South Dakota KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for hour-by-hour forecasts, live radar information and get alerts for severe weather.