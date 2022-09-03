The plane had been circling over Tupelo for hours on Saturday morning, according to officials. (Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful)

(NEXSTAR) – The pilot of a plane currently flying over Mississippi had threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, police said Saturday morning.

The Walmart, located on West Main Street, has been evacuated, as have the surrounding stores.

The pilot has since been flying over the Benton and Union City counties, the Tupelo police department said.

The pilot was talking with police directly, police said. (Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful)

The pilot, who was “possibly” operating a King Air Beechcraft plane, had been flying over Tupelo as early as 5 a.m. CT, according to calls made to the TPD. A witness who shared video to Twitter said the aircraft had been “flying in circles” over the city.

The pilot subsequently contacted police, informing them of intentions to crash into the Walmart on West Main Street. The TPD were talking to the pilot directly, according to Lee County officials.

“Negotiations are still in progress” as of 8 a.m. CT, a representative for Lee County’s 9-1-1 emergency response team told Nexstar.

Police also asked the public to avoid the area near the Walmart entirely.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the TPD wrote on Facebook.

In a statement provided to Nexstar, Walmart confirmed the evacuation of the Tupelo location.

“We’re working closely with local investigators,” a representative for Walmart said.

As of 8:35 a.m. CT, the plane was flying north of Tupelo, the TPD said.

“Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation,” the department wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.