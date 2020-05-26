Live Now
Joint news conference in Minot discussing COVID-19 response in Minot, Ward County

Pizza Hut giving away free pizzas to 2020 graduates

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

(KLFY) — Pizza Hut is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.

To claim a pizza, grads should visit Pizza Hut’s site and sign in or create a Pizza Hut rewards account.

Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, one-topping pizza while supplies last. Delivery fees and taxes are not included.

Due to high demand, the Pizza Hut Graduation Free Pizza Offer was paused but was set to resume at 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday, and it can be redeemed through June 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge