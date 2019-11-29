Live Now
WATCH: KX News at Noon

Placido Domingo says US accusations have been ‘nightmare’

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, opera star Placido Domingo salutes spectators at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. The Metropolitan Opera confirms, Tuesday, Sept. 24, that Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

MADRID (AP) — Placido Domingo says accusations against him of sexual harassment in the United States have been “a nightmare.”

Domingo said that he feels strong despite the difficulties and intends to continue performing at least until the end of his planned engagements running through 2021.

Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial published Friday the 80-year-old Spanish opera legend’s first interview since The Associated Press earlier this year reported allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women against him.

Domingo denied the allegations. He says Spaniards are naturally “warm, affectionate and loving,” adding that he has always been “gallant” but “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.”

He says the accusations are given “automatic” credibility and he feels “prematurely judged, sentenced and convicted.”

He says he has not been formally accused of any crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge