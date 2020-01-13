Plane Crashes North of Billings

Live Now
(BILLINGS, MT) — Billings Logan International Airport has confirmed that a Cessna 182 plane has crashed 25 miles north of Billings near Highway 87.

The accident is estimated to have taken place at around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The initial alert that the aircraft was missing took place at 3:10 a.m Sunday.

It was then not located until 10 A.M. Sunday.

At this time, circumstances are unknown.

4 people were on on board.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

No other information is available at this time.

Q2 will update with new information as we learn more about what happened.

