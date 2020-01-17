Plane slides off taxiway in icy weather as storm hits US

Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it’ll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday due to icy conditions that also have closed schools, universities and government offices as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond.

The Delta Air Lines A319 was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement, KMBC-TV reportsthat airport spokesman Joe McBride said. There were no known injuries on that flight, officials said.

The closures come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.

In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day.

In Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

