Plastic pieces prompt Cheese Nips recall

National News

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — You may want to check your cupboards.

Mondelēz Global LLC Wednesday announced it was recalling a limited quantity of Cheese Nips due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA said the plastic from a dough scraper was found on manufacturing equipment and that a small amount of the product may have been affected.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores nationwide.  

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Date
CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX)0 44000 03453 518MAY20
19MAY20
20MAY20

The FDA said there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"

Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary"

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Snowbirds Beware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowbirds Beware"

United Way Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Walk"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge