Platoon of female Marines make history as first to graduate alongside male counterparts in San Diego

A major step forward for women in the military. A platoon of female marines is taking its rightful place in history.

One moment…100 years in the making.

Women graduated Thursday alongside their male counterparts for the first time ever at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

The recruits of Lima Company are the first platoon of women to go through the rigorous 13-week bootcamp traditionally reserved for men.

“When I was told I was going to San Diego and I would be making history. It’s something that I couldn’t pass up,” said recruit Annemargret Frazier.

New legislation requires fully integrated bootcamp training in San Diego by 2028. Ten to 15 percent of all marine recruits drop out every year…and these women kept the same pace: 53 of the 60 who started made it to the finish line.

Leading them every step of the way, a team of five trailblazing female drill instructors, including Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik.



“It was definitely humbling to be put in that position. I knew how big of a deal this was,” said Staroscik.

Just before graduation, every exhausted recruit — man or woman — completed the notorious crucible, which culminates at the top of Camp Pendleton’s rugged peak known as “the reaper.”

“I knew with every part of my being that every single one of them that was up there earned it,” said Staroscik.

Now, they too are the few, the proud, the Marines.