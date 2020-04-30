Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say four children died and one is missing after a horse and buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away while trying to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded creek.

Kentucky State Police say all six people were swept away when the buggy overturned in the muddy brown water in Bath County.

Police say the adult in the buggy was able to reach the bank of the stream and call for help.

Four bodies were found Wednesday and personnel from multiple agencies are still searching for the last missing child. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"

Volunteer Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Firefighters"

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Film Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Film Festival"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Inspections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspections"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge