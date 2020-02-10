Police: 9 homicides in Chicago’s deadliest weekend of year

National News

by: DON BABWIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago recorded nine homicides between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, a weekend police said was the deadliest of the year for a city that has seen the number of fatal shootings surge this year after a previous decline.

Twenty-three people were killed or injured in shootings during the period, nearly four times as many as during the same time a year ago, police said.

There have been 50 homicides this year compared to 33 for the same period in 2019, and the 225 shooting victims — 58 more than a year ago, authorities said. Thirty-one of this year’s victims have been juveniles, compared to 13 in the same period last year.

The early totals have heightened concerns about a new spike in violence. Homicides and shootings have dropped significantly the past three years in Chicago, after a 2016 surge in deaths captured national attention.

“We are looking at this very closely and looking to make some deployment adjustments,” said department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also expressed her concern about the weekend totals.

“While there is no such thing as a tolerable level of violence, this past weekend was utterly unacceptable,” the mayor said in a statement.

The last several weeks has been a time of significant change for the police force in the nation’s third largest city. In early December, Lightfoot fired Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, saying that Johnson had lied to her about an incident in October in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle.

She brought in retired Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck as interim superintendent. Within days, Beck announced he was expanding the number of detective divisions. Then in January, he said he was moving more than 1,100 detectives and narcotics and gang officers from the city’s five regional headquarters to its 22 smaller districts to put them closer to the crime scenes they will be investigating and closer to the patrol officers who know those neighborhoods — a move Lightfoot highlighted in her statement on Monday.

“In the long run this will help us and this geographical based policing is a model that has proven to be better in other cities but now we are going through some growing pains,” department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi said as of Monday morning, police had made arrests in three of the weekend homicides.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

DOT Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Grant"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge