Police arrest South Dakota man in 1974 Minnesota cold-case homicide

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a South Dakota man in a 1974 cold-case homicide in Minnesota after using DNA to link him to the killing 46 years ago.

Police arrested the 79-year-old man without incident at his home in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 74-year-old Mae Herman of Willmar, in western Minnesota.

Family members found her dead in her home on Jan. 27, 1974.

Despite decades of investigation, no clear suspects emerged.

A recent cold-case review found that the man was a suspect shortly after the killing.

A search warrant was obtained for a DNA sample, which matched the suspect to evidence.

He is in the Minnehaha County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

