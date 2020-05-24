Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

National News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Sunday, May, 24, 2020, booking photo released by the Layton Police Department shows suspect, Ethan Hunsaker, 24. He was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and is being held in the Davis County Jail in Farmington, Utah. Layton Police Department say Hunsaker was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he’d met on on a popular dating app. (Layton Police Department via AP)

LAYTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after police say he told authorities he killed a 25-year-old woman he had met on the popular dating app Tinder.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 early Sunday to report he’d killed someone inside a home in Layton, the Layton Police Department said in a prepared statement. When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

The police department said the man who called 911 reported that he had met the woman on the dating application Tinder late Saturday night. Officials said the motive is still under investigation, but the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Police arrested Hunsaker on suspicion of first degree murder. He was being held in the Davis County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if Hunsaker has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

