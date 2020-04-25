Police: Bandit skates off after Dunkin’ Donuts stickup in New York

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 24, 2020 image made from surveillance video and released by the Nassau County Police department, a man uses in-line skates to flee a Dunkin’ Donuts in Hicksville, N.Y., after robbing the store. Police say the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing. (Nassau County Police Department via AP)

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A robber wearing in-line skates skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County police said the suspect glided into the Hicksville shop around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.

The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin’ Donuts clerk wasn’t hurt.

Along with the skates, the suspect was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap and — in light of the coronavirus crisis — surgical mask, black rubber gloves, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Nurse Heading to NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Heading to NY"

Unemployment Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Trouble"

BPD Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPD Calls"

Snow Fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Fences"

Making it Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making it Home"

State Historical Society

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Historical Society"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge