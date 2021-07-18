Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge in Michigan for 3 hours

FILE – In a Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk in Mackinaw City, Mich. A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021, authorities said. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said nothing was after an extensive search. (AP Photo/John L. Russell, File)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a bomb threat closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said law enforcement notified them of the threat.

The bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m. The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. The bridge authority says nothing was found after an “extensive search.” The bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The more than 26,300-foot structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.