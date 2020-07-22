Police come through with sweet surprise after 7-year-old girl calls 911 for ice cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A sweet tooth isn’t exactly an emergency, but that didn’t stop one Kansas City girl and her love of ice cream.

Seven-year-old Allison is recovering from surgery at her Kansas City home, and her parents gave her an old cell phone to play with. What they didn’t know is that disconnected phones can still dial 911.

Kansas City police say Allison called four different times and requested chocolate ice cream.

“She called once and hung up. She called back later saying she wanted ice cream and hung up. She called again, this time saying she wanted a cheeseburger and some ice cream,” Officer Dakota Stone with KCPD said.

Stone said he and his partner decided it would be funny to take some ice cream over to the house when they responded to the calls.

“We went to QuikTrip, and we got a milkshake and took it to her house, and mom came out to the door and she was like, ‘Let me guess, you’re here for Allison,'” Stone said. “And I told her, ‘Yeah, we brought her ice cream,’ and mom was just in shock.”

Allison’s mom and the police officers explained to her that 911 is only for emergencies. Now Allison is planning to write a thank you letter to the officers.