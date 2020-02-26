Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at brewer

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.;

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he told reporters.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. THE AP’S EARLIER STORY IS BELOW.

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told the AP that there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“Miller Valley” features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packaging center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering. Tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a saloon with intricate woodwork, a stein hall with stained glass windows, a champagne room meeting hall with leaded glass windows, and an outdoor beer garden that can hold 300 people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge