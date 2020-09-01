Police: Dallas man killed wife, 2 sons for being too loud

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man who fatally shot his wife and two children told police he killed them because he had a headache and they were being too loud.

According to an affidavit, James Webb told police he killed his 35-year-old wife, Victoria Bunton, and two sons ages 16 and 13.

The affidavit says 57-year-old Webb told detectives that he was “tired” of his wife and children “yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge.

