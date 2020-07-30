Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

MIAMI (AP) — Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Jail records show that 24-year-old Jose Interian and 26-year-old Yohana Gonzalez are facing charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules.

They were arrested Wednesday in Key West.

They had been ordered by the health department to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but neighbors said they were ignoring the order.

Investigators say someone videotaped the couple and gave it to Key West police.