Cody Holte

Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills suspected looter in Philadelphia

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – Police said a gun shop owner opened fire Tuesday on suspected looters in Philadelphia, killing one of them, WCAU reported.

According to the news station, the owner of Firing Line Inc. told police that someone tried to break in over the weekend, so he decided to spend the night at the store. He was watching surveillance video around 4 a.m. Tuesday when he saw three or four people use bolt cutters to enter through the back door.

When the group got to the second floor, the owner opened fire and hit one of the men in the head, police said. The man died at the scene.

“One of the males pointed a gun at the owner, and that’s when the owner of the gun shop, who was in possession of one of his guns, fired several shots, striking the one male at least one time in the head,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun near the man, reported KYW. The others fled the store.

Investigators said one person who may be connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Investigators are working to determine if he was involved in the burglary.

Nothing was taken, and the 67-year-old store owner was not injured, said police.

Police said the men likely will face charges of burglary, but they could be charged with looting due to the current unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Pursuit Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit Reopens"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge