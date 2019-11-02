Correction: Marijuana Plants Seized story

National News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — In a story Nov. 2 about the seizure of hemp plants in California, The Associated Press reported erroneously that 100 million plants were seized. Authorities seized 10 million plants they said were being grown as legal hemp but contained levels of THC above the allowed limit.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Hemp plants seized in California were pot worth $1B

Authorities in Central California have seized and destroyed about 10 million plants they said were being grown as legal hemp but contained THC above the legal limit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Central California have seized and destroyed about 10 million plants they said were being grown as legal hemp but contained higher-than-allowed levels THC, the chemical compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Kern County Sheriff’s office said it served search warrants at several fields totaling 459 acres in the Arvin area on Oct. 25 as part of a joint investigation with the FBI and California Department of Fish and Wildfire, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

Hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants but only pot has enough THC to get users high. Authorities said samples of the seized plants tested “well above” the federal limit of 0.3 percent of THC for “industrial” hemp.

They classified the plants as marijuana worth about $1 billion on the black market. Authorities wouldn’t name the grower, citing the ongoing probe.

Hemp cultivation is allowed throughout Kern County but pot production, sale and processing is largely illegal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

