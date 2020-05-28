Police kill trucker who fired at, rammed them during chase

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LEROY, N.Y. (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer truck took off during a traffic stop in upstate New York and led police on a circuitous chase in which he made U-turns, rammed cruisers and fired at officers, stopping only when they shot and killed him, authorities said.

Police in the Genesee County village of LeRoy, about 20 miles southwest of Rochester, stopped the trucker for speeding Wednesday evening on West Main Street, Police Chief Chris Hayward said, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

The trucker would not follow instructions and drove away while an officer was on the truck, forcing him to jump.

Police followed the trucker, who never reached high speeds but made U-turns and hit several patrol cars with gunfire, to Batavia, about 10 miles away, authorities said. He returned to LeRoy and then led police to Geneseo, 20 miles away.

The chase ended there when officers fired at him. He died at the scene, authorities said. Details on the trucker, including his name, employer and what he was hauling, have not been released.

It is unclear why the trucker drove off during the stop, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said. He appeared to be aiming to injure officers but did not succeed, the sheriff said, nor were any civilians hurt.

“He had no regard for human life, weaving this semi all over both lanes, specifically at our patrol cars,” Dougherty said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

IT Department Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "IT Department Money"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28"

Kids and Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Mental Health"

BCBSND Partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCBSND Partnership"

Volunteers turned Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers turned Friends"

Stimulus Debit Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Debit Cards"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/28"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/28"

Thursday's Forecast: cooler & windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: cooler & windy"

Life Hacks: FRUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: FRUIT"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Michael Coachman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael Coachman"

Summer Reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Class B Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Baseball"

Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge