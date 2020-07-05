Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Police: Men yelled racial slurs at Black family in Oregon

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town.

The men challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned, police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks, the Oregonianreported.

The men are from Clark County, Washington, police said. They were cited and released.

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said.

Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

The central Oregon beach community is about 88 miles (142 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Uffda Booth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uffda Booth"

Water Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Testing"

Water Intake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Intake"

Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6"

Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Lisbon Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisbon Storm Damage"

Fireworks Disposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Disposal"

Robert One Minute 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-5"

Sensational Sundays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensational Sundays"

24-hour art studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "24-hour art studio"

Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot overdoses for 2020 surpass 2019"

Car Seat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Safety"

PPP Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Forgiveness"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-5"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss