Police: Minnesota woman won’t say why she threw son from 4th floor

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo, police squads remain outside a St. Paul, Minn. apartment building where police say a woman threw her 11-year-old son from a balcony, leaving him seriously injured. (Mara H. Gottfried/Pioneer Press via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was being held Tuesday in the Ramsey County jail on probable charges of aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child and assault of a police officer. Formal charges could be filed Tuesday.

A resident of the St. Paul apartment called police Monday believing the child had jumped from the balcony. Officers found the boy on the ground in the building’s courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Lloyd admitted that she dragged the boy from his bunk bed and threw him over the balcony, but did not explain why, Linders said.

The child is expected to survive, but he suffered injuries including at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, police said.

A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.

“It makes no sense,” Linders said, adding that it deeply affected first responders. “These are some of the most difficult calls that officers respond to — because many are parents themselves.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"

Remarkable Women: Erin Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Erin Huber"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer"

Arts for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts for All"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Basketball"

BSC Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signing"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge