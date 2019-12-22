Police: Multiple people shot at Chicago residence

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Multiple people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. Chicago police were to hold a press conference “regarding the multiple shooting victims” at 6 a.m. local time, tweetedTom Ahern, the department’s deputy director for news affairs and communications.

Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets. That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood.

A 57-year-old resident of the neighborhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken up by at least five gunshots.

