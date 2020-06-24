Live Now
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

National News

An undated courtesy photo of Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

FILE – A file photo, date not known, provided by the Louisville Metro police department shows officer Brett Hankison. The department has fired Hankison, one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A termination letter for Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday, June 23, 2020, said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March. The letter also said Hankison violated the rule against using deadly force. (Louisville Police Department via AP, File)

A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department today said Hankison violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force.

Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation.

Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

