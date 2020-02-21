1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in a Boise suburb and the suspect also died, police said.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said police found multiple victims Thursday afternoon at the complex after receiving a report of an active shooter.

A police officer was among the injured and received treatment at a hospital before being released, Joe Decker, public information officer for the Canyon County Sheriff’s office, said Friday.

Authorities did not say how the unidentified suspect died and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Decker said the sheriff’s office is leading an investigation involving an officer-involved shooting, but is not involved in investigating the crime scene. He said he didn’t have information on how many officers might have fired their weapons.

It was not immediately clear if the victims lived at the complex and their names were not immediately made public.

“We are still early in the investigation, and information is still very preliminary,” Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joey Hoadley said.

Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

DOUBLE STABBING

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOUBLE STABBING"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"

Old Town Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Town Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge