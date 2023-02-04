RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife.

KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene. The suspect then brought the clerk outside, with the knife still held near her.

In a release sent Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said that the suspect refused commands to surrender. A responding officer fired at the suspect as he held the knife, and he fell to the ground. Hedrick said the officer also stunned the suspect because he still wouldn’t let go of the knife.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Hedrick said that neither the clerk not the officer was hurt.

State and county officials are investigating and plan to submit their findings to prosecutors who will make a final determination on whether the shooting was justified.