Police search for man accused in South Dakota kidnapping

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old Sioux Falls man accused of abducting a woman at a South Dakota state park and leading police on an extended chase remains at large.

Authorities say the victim was sitting in a vehicle at Oakwood State Park near the town of Bruce early Sunday morning when the suspect started striking the vehicle with a machete. Authorities say the man forcefully removed the woman and left the scene with her in another vehicle.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was able to elude police while heading toward Sioux Falls before his vehicle ran out of gas. The victim was able to escape and call authorities, while the suspect fled on foot.

The man is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.