Florida police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Texas are investigating a teenager’s claims that she has coronavirus and plans to infect others.

According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, later identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police will charge Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” police said on Twitter.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

