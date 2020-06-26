Police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

National News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A nearly four-decade-old cold case involving the abduction, rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl was pronounced closed Friday when Columbus police said a new genealogical testing technique identified the girl’s killer.

For years, police sought clues in the death of Kelly Prosser, abducted while walking home from a Columbus elementary school on Sept. 20, 1982. Her body was found in a Madison County cornfield two days later.

Detectives began working with a genealogy company in the past few months to use DNA from the crime scene to identify the suspect. After establishing a family tree, police interviewed family members and determined that Harold Warren Jarrell was Kelly’s killer.

Jarrell died in Las Vegas in 1996 at 67. Jarrell was convicted of a similar abduction in Columbus in 1977 but no evidence tied him to Prosser’s case, police said.

“It is satisfying to let the family know what happened to their little girl though it doesn’t bring her back,” said Det. Dana Croom of the police department’s Cold Case Unit.

The technique known as genetic genealogy testing and research has solved a number of high-profile cold cases nationally in recent years, including California’s so-called Golden State Killer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Arts in the Park Back On

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts in the Park Back On"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss