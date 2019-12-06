Police: Woman had whiskey, 92 liquor mini bottles in car that hit teen

(AP) — Police say a woman accused of driving over a sidewalk and killing a teenager in Maryland had two bottles of whiskey and 92 mini bottles of liquor in the car.

News outlets report 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones was charged Thursday with negligent manslaughter by vehicle. Charging documents say Jones crossed the double lines of a Dundalk road Tuesday, hitting 15-year-old Trinity Lynn Brooks, and then kept going: hitting a tree, driving through a fence and three backyards before coming to a stop.

Officers said two bottles of whiskey and 92 mini bottles of liquor were found on the front passenger side floorboard.