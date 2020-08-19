Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Poll: 20 percent of college students say they probably won’t enroll this year

National News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

A new poll from Axios and College Reaction finds one in five college students are planning to not enroll this year. Many other students are only attending online and that is expected to cost American colleges and universities a lot of money.

Simpson-Scarborough, another research firm, surveyed more than 11,800 college students on their fall plans. One of every three sophomores, juniors and seniors said they may not return because of coronavirus.

Among freshman, 40 percent say they likely won’t attend college this fall.

COVID-19-related losses and expenses are costing American colleges and universities at least $120 billion.

Boston University, the University of Arizona and California State University are among the schools that have announced layoffs.

Others, like Duke, Georgetown and Northwestern have cut salaries or their contributions to employee retirement accounts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss