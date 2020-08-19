Poll: 20 percent of college students say they probably won’t enroll this year

A new poll from Axios and College Reaction finds one in five college students are planning to not enroll this year. Many other students are only attending online and that is expected to cost American colleges and universities a lot of money.

Simpson-Scarborough, another research firm, surveyed more than 11,800 college students on their fall plans. One of every three sophomores, juniors and seniors said they may not return because of coronavirus.

Among freshman, 40 percent say they likely won’t attend college this fall.

COVID-19-related losses and expenses are costing American colleges and universities at least $120 billion.

Boston University, the University of Arizona and California State University are among the schools that have announced layoffs.

Others, like Duke, Georgetown and Northwestern have cut salaries or their contributions to employee retirement accounts.