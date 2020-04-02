Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey found that 60% of Americans now say the national economy is “poor,” an alarmingly swift reversal from the 67% who called it “good” just two months ago.

The spike in pessimism has followed a stock market collapse and the closures of businesses around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.