Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job.
That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The survey found that 60% of Americans now say the national economy is “poor,” an alarmingly swift reversal from the 67% who called it “good” just two months ago.
The spike in pessimism has followed a stock market collapse and the closures of businesses around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.