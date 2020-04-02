Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics

Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey found that 60% of Americans now say the national economy is “poor,” an alarmingly swift reversal from the 67% who called it “good” just two months ago.

The spike in pessimism has followed a stock market collapse and the closures of businesses around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge