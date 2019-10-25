Popeyes’ chicken sandwich to return next month, report says

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brace yourselves. The Popeyes chicken sandwich is coming back.

According to Bloomberg, the $3.99 sandwich turned deep-fried delicacy will return in early November.

Sun Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales said Popeyes is hiring an additional 400 employees to help with the comeback. Some restaurants will even dedicate two people per store to sandwich duty alone.

“The first time, they weren’t ready,” Perales told Bloomberg.

Popeyes corporate parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. said in a statement, “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

“Anxiously anticipating” is accurate. Since the sandwich sold out nationwide, chicken sandwich lovers haven’t let it go. In fact, the sandwich remained relevant enough to inspire a Halloween costume. Yes, we’re serious.

The restaurant teased the sandwich’s return on Aug. 27 when it announced the item would be off the menu “for now”. It was teased again in a Twitter poll on Oct. 9.

What’s your favorite thing to dip in our new Wild Honey Mustard? — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 9, 2019

It was no surprise that the infamous chicken sandwich absolutely crushed the restaurant’s boneless wings, fries and biscuits. Of 15,197 votes, 89% said their favorite thing to dip in Popeyes Wild Honey Mustard is “bring back the sandwich.”

Since that poll, there has been no mention of the sandwich on the official Popeyes Twitter. However, the restaurant has replied to multiple users wishing for the sandwich’s return, saying “Still craving the sandwich? DM us and we’ll be in touch with more info.”

Chicken sandwich fans quickly took to social media this week to express their excitement of the reported comeback.

Restaurant Brands didn’t confirm an exact date of the chicken sandwich relaunch in their statement, but simply said, “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!”

Will you be waiting in line this time around to get your hands on the Popeyes chicken sandwich? Let us know on social media!