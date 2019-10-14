Popular key-copying kiosks pose a new security threat

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — A convenient key-copying kiosk is posing new threats to buildings that use electronic access cards, according to security experts.

KeyMe, founded in 2012, has self-service kiosks located in retailers across the U.S. — including 7-Eleven, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Sears, Rite Aid and more. The company rolled out its machines as a cheap and easy way to copy brass keys.

Now, the company is expanding its machines capable of duplicating electronic keys — like RFID cards and fobs to offices, residential buildings and vehicles. It can also code the RFID key into a sticker. It cost a CBS News journalist just $25 to copy an apartment building key fob.

Security consultant Jim Elder says the KeyMe kiosks have made it too easy to copy electronic keys like “proximity cards” to buildings, posing potential security concerns.

“I don’t know anybody in my business who would recommend proximity cards now — just because of the ability to clone that card,” Elder said.

CBS News security analyst Paul Viollis said KeyMe allows criminals access to vehicles, schools and other buildings with untraceable keys.

“I would never give this my level of endorsement nor would anyone that’s really looking at protecting the public good,” Viollis said.

Despite the backlash, KeyMe founder and CEO Greg Marsh claims that the machines make copying more secure than it has ever been.

“We can determine who made the key via the financial paper trail we have, security footage like an ATM, timestamp and what key was actually made,” Marsh said.

With millions of keys already copied, KeyMe plans to expand to 10,000 locations at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retailers.

But in the eyes of security experts, the technology could unlock new threats to buildings across the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14"

A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up."

Dogs Save Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs Save Lives"

Minot Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy"

Budget Inn Remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Budget Inn Remodel"

Saving Money during winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Money during winter"

Farmer impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmer impact"

Sledding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sledding"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19"

Church Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Violence"

Mandan Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Assault"

Mandan Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Burglary"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

Tailgating in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tailgating in the Snow"

Humane Society Needs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society Needs"

Snow Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge