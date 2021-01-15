Coronavirus
Post Malone donates 10,000 pairs of Crocs to frontline medical workers across the country

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 20: Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

(WJW) — Rapper Post Malone has donated 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Crocs to hospital caregivers and staff all over the country who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People reports that Malone, 25, and Crocs partnered with the nonprofit, Musicians On Call, to give Malone’s Duet Max Clog II shoes to workers in 70 facilities across the country.

The shoe sold out shortly after its debut in December.

Musicians On Call tweeted: “As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone‘s 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines!”

Musicians On Call CEO Pete Griffin tweeted his thanks.

