(KXNET) — The Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs oversees the development and deployment of energy solutions on tribal lands across the country, including right here in North Dakota.

So, what types of assistance does the agency provide tribal communities?

The department looks at three ways to help with energy development:

1. Technical analysis — This includes whether the endeavor is technically feasible, whether it’s the right type of land, and whether the project will transmit the right amount of power for the region.

2. Financial analysis — Whether it will be cost-effective for the tribe overall.

3. Strategic energy planning — This is when the department provides a roadmap for the entire tribe to remain successful for years to come.

“100% of our investment in IE goes to tribal projects, and we see tangible immediate results that help the people and the communities,” said Wahleah Johns, the director of the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

The Department of Energy is currently funding opportunities for clean energy projects in this state.

They are also pushing for our tribal colleges to transition to clean energy as well.