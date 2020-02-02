Pregnant woman killed, baby survives in Milwaukee shooting

National News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots outside of a Milwaukee supper club, killing a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus that was parked in front of the venue, authorities said.

The bus rushed Annie Sandifer to to Ascension St. Joseph hospital after the roughly 2:30 a.m. shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side, but she didn’t survive. Doctors were able to deliver her baby via an emergency cesarean section, police said. The baby was in stable condition, but delivered just 26 weeks into the pregnancy, it was born very premature.

Police said Sunday that they hadn’t arrested anyone yet, and it wasn’t clear if the bus was the intended target of the attack.

At a Saturday evening vigil, family described Sandifer as a loving, giving mother to her children, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreported.

“She did everything, like a mother should,” said her cousin, Kisha Ducksworth. “She went out of her way for her kids.”

Mourners released purple balloons to remember Sandifer, whose husband Lorenzo Sandifer brought red Valentine’s Day-themed balloons.

Relatives said Sandifer’s extended family had been largely spared from Milwaukee’s gun violence until this shooting.

“We’re used to cancer and all that, but we’re not used to gunshots,” said cousin Keandra Lasher.

Family members pleaded for those responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in to police.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a silver four-door sedan.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

NFL Honors Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL Honors Veterans"

Macmillan update - February

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan update - February"

Under-reported Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under-reported Spill"

Snowmobile Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Safety"

100 Years of Like

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Years of Like"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-1-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-1-20"

Real Life Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Life Superhero"

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Overdue Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Books"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge