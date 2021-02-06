Pres. Biden says former Pres. Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden does not believe his predecessor, former President Donald Trump should have access to any intelligence briefings because of his “erratic behavior,” Biden said in an interview released on Friday.

“I think not,” Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell if Trump should get the briefings.

“Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection,” Biden said, referring to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Former presidents traditionally receive some intelligence briefings even after they have left office.

Asked what his biggest concern would be if Trump received classified information, Biden said:

“I’d rather not speculate out loud. I just think that there is no need for him to have the…intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

President Joe Biden

The former president is facing his second impeachment trial next week.

Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by Jeff Mason/Reuters.

