Trump says he took test for coronavirus

National News

by: The Associated Press and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump said during a press conference Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 coronavirus and is awaiting results.

The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak, said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

Trump and Pence attended an afternoon news conference at the White House, and Trump said he had his own temperature taken before speaking to reporters.

“It was totally normal,” Trump said. “If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have been here. ”

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the health threat.

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington announced late Friday that the country’s chargé d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table. So, too, have a top aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and an individual who attended a fundraiser Sunday with Trump, according to two Republican officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

Trump has been known to flout public health advice — and was eagerly shaking hands during an event Friday — but acknowledged he “most likely” will be tested soon. The White House physician has indicated that Trump’s interactions were low risk and testing was not necessary.

A representative from the White House physician’s office took the temperate of members of the media who were at the White House on Saturday, going around to each person and putting the device to their heads. A reporter with a suspected elevated temperature was not allowed into the briefing room for a news conference with Trump and Pence about the outbreak.

Public health officials say that individuals with a cough and elevated temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher are deemed concerning.

Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tweeted that according to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period and all three registered above the 1004. guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"

Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks"

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge