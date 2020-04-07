Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing

Live Now
WASHINGTON (Nexstar/AP) — President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Tuesday to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

The briefing is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administsration will seek an additional $250 billion to support a program designed to bolster small businesses to keep them from laying off workers.

Mnuchin said in a tweet on Tuesday that he was seeking the additional funds at the direction of President Donald Trump in response to the outbreak.  He said he had spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

