Watch: Trump's legal team wrapping up, Senate considers calling Bolton

Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will wrap up their opening arguments on Tuesday in the president’s impeachment trial.

As the defense team wraps up its case, members of the Senate are mulling whether or not they should call witnesses like John Bolton to testify in the trial. The debate over witnesses started to ramp up over the weekend when news broke that a draft of Bolton’s forthcoming book says the president told him he didn’t want to release aid to Ukraine without an investigation into the Bidens.

The president and his team have denied those claims, but news of the manuscript was enough for a few Senate Republicans to say they may break rank and vote with Democrats to call new witnesses in the trial. At least four Republicans would need to join Democrats in order for witnesses to be called.

Once the president’s legal team wraps up on Tuesday, the topic of witnesses is expected to be brought up again on the Senate floor.

The impeachment trial is set to continue at 1 p.m. ET. Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment. Our coverage continues Tuesday with political reporter Evan Donovan8 On Your Side investigator and former prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi8 On Your Side reporter Victoria Price and DC correspondent Kellie Meyer.

