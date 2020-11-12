President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 13: U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden (R) joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L), speaks during a meeting regarding Ebola at the Eisenhower Executive office building November 13, 2014 in Washington, D.C. Vice President Biden met with leaders of faith, humanitarian, and non-governmental organizations that are responding to the Ebola crisis in West Africa. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden announced the appointment of Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff and Assistant to the President Wednesday. The longtime aide to the president-elect will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor.

“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014. His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.” President-Elect Joe Biden

Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term, was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s, and was a key adviser on the Biden campaign, guiding Biden’s debate preparations and coronavirus response. He’s known and worked with Biden since the Democrat’s 1987 presidential campaign.

In addition to supporting the president-elect, Klain will work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris meet the urgent challenges facing the country.